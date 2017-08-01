Charges laid after $13,000 stolen from local Elizabeth Fry Society
Former executive director Tammy Gloade is accused of taking funds from the non-profit group
Police have charged two people with theft and fraud-related offences related to stealing almost $13,000 from the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they received a report on March 15 about an employee misappropriating funds from the non-profit organization.
Tammy Gloade, 51, of Eastern Passage, is accused of taking funds and depositing them into her own personal account. She is the former executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia.
Gloade has been charged with: seven counts of forged documents; one count of fraud over $5,000; seven counts of uttering forged documents; 15 counts of falsification of books and documents ; and one count of fraudulent concealment (submitting fake receipts).
She was scheduled to appeared in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday to face the charges.
A forty-three-year old man also from Eastern Passage has been charged with one count each of fraud over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession under $5,000 and uttering forged documents.
