Council round-up: Halifax Transit contracts, no dogs on the ferry, but maybe more staff

Halifax Transit contracts awarded

Halifax regional council voted at its meeting on Tuesday to award two major transit contracts to a Toronto company.

The contracts, one for scheduling and planning and one for fare management, are worth $13.85 million.

Trapeze Software ULC will be implementing new scheduling software, and installing new fare boxes on buses.

Those new fare boxes will count the money passengers put in when they board the buses, and they’ll print out transfers. Currently, drivers are responsible for making sure passengers pay in full, and for preparing and handing out transfers.

The fare boxes will be installed within 18 months. Once that first phase of the project is complete, Halifax Transit will begin planning the next phase – electronic payment using smart cards, credit cards or smartphones.

Transit director Dave Reage told council on Tuesday he doesn’t know when the electronic payment system will be installed, but he’ll have a better idea within the next few years.

No dogs on deck

Council wouldn’t even take the idea for a walk.

Coun. David Hendsbee’s motion for a staff report on letting dogs on the ferry was voted down at council’s meeting on Tuesday.

While every councillor who spoke professed their love for dogs, most of them had concerns with the idea of letting them ride cross the harbour with humans.

Those concerned ranged from bad owners to angry dogs to space on the ferry.

In the end, Hendsbee got the support of Mayor Mike Savage and councillors Steve Adams, Richard Zurawski and Matt Whitman, but the motion was defeated 10-5.

In other ferry news, staff to look at more staff for special events

While council didn’t bark for the dog idea, it voted unanimously in favour of Coun. Sam Austin’s motion for a report on better service during big events.

Citing long lines for the ferry during Halifax Pride and the Tall Ships festival, Austin’s request asked staff to look at hiring temporary crews to handle the crowds.