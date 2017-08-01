News / Halifax

Fire at four-unit Halifax condo forces 20 people from their homes

HALIFAX — Twenty people were forced from their homes after fire extensively damaged a four-unit condominium building in a Halifax neighbourhood.

The Canadian Red Cross says no one was hurt in the fire, which broke out around 6 p.m. Monday on Parkland Drive in Clayton Park.

The Red Cross says it provided emergency shelter for a family of three.

It says 17 other people are temporarily staying with family and friends.

There's no word on the cause of the fire.

