Fire at four-unit Halifax condo forces 20 people from their homes
HALIFAX — Twenty people were forced from their homes after fire extensively damaged a four-unit condominium building in a Halifax neighbourhood.
The Canadian Red Cross says no one was hurt in the fire, which broke out around 6 p.m. Monday on Parkland Drive in Clayton Park.
The Red Cross says it provided emergency shelter for a family of three.
It says 17 other people are temporarily staying with family and friends.
There's no word on the cause of the fire.
