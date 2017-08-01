Halifax man flees police while leaving 5-year-old son sleeping in car

A Halifax man is facing charges after he allegedly fled police while leaving his five-year-old son sleeping in the backseat of his car.

The RCMP say around 8 p.m. Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Nissan Altima on Raymond Drive in Lower Sackville.

Police say they driver didn’t have a valid license and the car wasn’t registered.

“As the officer was conducting further checks on the vehicle, the man left the scene on foot and entered a nearby home,” a police statement read on Tuesday.

“He then ran out the back door of the home and away from the area. His five-year-old son was left sleeping in the back seat of his car.”

The suspect was located a short time later with the help of a Halifax Regional Police K-9 team.

The 31-year-old, whom police haven’t named, is facing four charges under the motor vehicle act, plus criminal offences for unlawfully being in a dwelling house and obstructing a peace officer.