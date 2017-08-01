Development debate: Council moving forward on 14 planned projects

After a long and confusing debate, Halifax regional council has voted to allow 14 development applications to move on to the next stage – but it left another eight in limbo.

There were 22 development applications for sites in the urban centre of Halifax and Dartmouth in one report in front of council at its meeting on Tuesday. None of them fits within the current regional plan, so they all need site-specific planning amendments to move ahead.

Weighing the applications against the draft Centre Plan, municipal planning staff recommended 14 of them move ahead to the next stage in the process, various types of public consultation and notification.

The remaining eight of them, staff said, were too far “off base” from the goals of the Centre Plan or the existing plan to even be considered. They recommended stopping the application process for those.

The motion was written in parts, and Coun. Waye Mason suggested deferring the part that would have stopped the process for those eight, to give councillors more time to review them.

That deferral was voted down, and then the motion was voted on in parts.

Council narrowly voted against the staff recommendation for the eight would-be rejects, but then also narrowly voted against an amendment from Coun. Matt Whitman that would’ve put them with the 14 staff recommended moving ahead on.

Planning staff will now compile another report on those eight applications.

“I’m crushingly disappointed because what this means is we’re going to have staff resources being wasted on projects that they’ve already articulated they don’t think should go ahead,” Mason said.

Whitman led the charge to get those eight projects to move forward to let the public, not planning staff, decide whether they’re good developments.

“They all deserve to be heard. They all deserve their day in court. They all deserve to see the light of day,” Whitman said.

Council voted unanimously in favour of moving the other 14 projects forward.

Six of them will require public meetings, including a development at the corner of Spring Garden Road and Robie Street. Another six will require neighbourhood questionnaires, including a proposal between Bayers Road and Young Street.