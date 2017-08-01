Halifax's latest Tall Ships event could be busiest ever: organizer

Dozens of ships, sunny weather, and programming for all ages could have resulted in the busiest Tall Ships event in Halifax ever, organizers say.

Although official numbers won’t be in until September, Waterfront Development’s acting president Jennifer Angel said that anecdotally they know there were hundreds of thousands of people across Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts from Saturday through Tuesday - “we just don’t know how many hundreds of thousands.”

“It was a very, very, busy event, we think certainly busier than 2012 and possibly busier than 2009 as well,” Angel said Tuesday, referring to the international sail training visit in 2009, and the American one in 2012.

Tuesday afternoon saw crowds wave goodbye to the more than 25 ships in the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta as they left in the popular Parade of Sail, the vessels now bound for more N.S. outports in the coming weeks like Lunenburg, Sydney, Shelburne, and Annapolis Royal.

Angel said even though these large-scale tall ship events only land in Halifax every few years, there’s a timelessness to the vessels that’s reflective of the city’s Maritime culture and continues to draw older fans as well as young families.

Using the ships as a jumping off point, Angel said they planned food events and live concerts throughout the weekend, including the popular George’s Island event with Joel Plaskett, to tap into a younger market.

“There’s a massive variety of things to do and our hope was that we sort of had something for everyone,” she said.