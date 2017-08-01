Man attacked from behind in Halifax, all for a cell phone

Thrown to the ground – punched and kicked – all for a cell phone.

Halifax Regional Police say a 31-year-old man was walking on Brunswick Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday when he was attacked from behind by three men.

“The victim was thrown to the ground and was punched and kicked while the suspects repeatedly demanded his cell phone,” a police statement said.

“The suspect’s did not get (the) victims cell phone and fled the area when passersby approached to help,” it went on to say.

The victim was taken to hospital with some cuts to his face.