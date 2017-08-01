Man attacked from behind in Halifax, all for a cell phone
Police say the victim was thrown to the ground, then punched and kicked. They didn't get the cell phone, though.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Thrown to the ground – punched and kicked – all for a cell phone.
Halifax Regional Police say a 31-year-old man was walking on Brunswick Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday when he was attacked from behind by three men.
“The victim was thrown to the ground and was punched and kicked while the suspects repeatedly demanded his cell phone,” a police statement said.
“The suspect’s did not get (the) victims cell phone and fled the area when passersby approached to help,” it went on to say.
The victim was taken to hospital with some cuts to his face.
The suspects were all males, with two wearing hooded sweatshirts – one grey and one red.
Most Popular
-
Police ask for public's help after violent home invasion in Sackville
-
Contract coming to Halifax council lays foundation for electronic bus fare payment
-
Plenty of great spots to watch Parade of Sail for Halifax tall ships sendoff
-
Cross now, pay later? Halifax Harbour Bridges considering move to cashless tolling