New survey says there are bed bugs aplenty in Halifax

Halifax is no stranger to bed bugs apparently.

A new survey by Orkin Canada says the Nova Scotia capital ranks No. 7 for Canadian cities in its survey on the capital of Canada for bed bugs.

Toronto came in at No. 1, followed by Winnipeg, Vancouver, Ottawa, St. John’s and Edmonton.

Rounding out the top-10 after Halifax are Sudbury, Scarborough and Calgary.

"Entomologists say having a clean room does not prevent bed bugs; and two bed bugs can lay up to ten eggs in one day,” a release from Orkin Canada says “Anyone detecting signs of bed bugs are advised to seek expert advice to prevent widespread infestation.”