Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby named parade marshal for Natal Day parade
The Cole Harbour hockey star is bringing the Stanley Cup home this long weekend and will be front and centre during the popular parade.
Stanley Cup champion. Olympic gold medalist. And now, parade marshal.
It has been announced that Sidney Crosby will be the parade marshal for Monday’s Natal Day parade in Halifax and Dartmouth.
Mayor Mike Savage made the announcement at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Crosby is bringing the Cup home on Aug. 6 and 7. It was announced two weeks ago that Crosby would showcase the Stanley Cup during the four-kilometre parade, which begins at 10 a.m. in Halifax, before heading over to Dartmouth.
The parade is scheduled to finish at 11:30 a.m.
