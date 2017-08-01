Police charge British man with sexual assault of teenage Halifax hotel employee
The 26-year-old from Manchester, England is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Aug. 31
A man from Manchester, England, has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that happened last week in Halifax.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at about 11 a.m. on July 26, a man staying at a Barrington Street hotel spoke with a teenaged female employee in the hallway. He asked her for items for his room.
While the teen was attending to another room, she heard a knock at the door. The same man was at the door and he entered the room. He then touched her in a sexual manner over her clothing.
The employee yelled and the man immediately left the room. The victim reported the incident to another hotel employee who then called police.
At 1:42 p.m. that same day, police arrested a 26-year-old man from Manchester, England at the hotel without incident.
Following an investigation he was charged with one count of sexual assault and released.
The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on August 31 to answer to the charge.