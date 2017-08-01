Police charge British man with sexual assault of teenage Halifax hotel employee

A man from Manchester, England, has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that happened last week in Halifax.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at about 11 a.m. on July 26, a man staying at a Barrington Street hotel spoke with a teenaged female employee in the hallway. He asked her for items for his room.

While the teen was attending to another room, she heard a knock at the door. The same man was at the door and he entered the room. He then touched her in a sexual manner over her clothing.

The employee yelled and the man immediately left the room. The victim reported the incident to another hotel employee who then called police.

At 1:42 p.m. that same day, police arrested a 26-year-old man from Manchester, England at the hotel without incident.

Following an investigation he was charged with one count of sexual assault and released.