Syrian family speaks out on waiting days for help after Halifax apartment fire

It’s been a rough few days for Khaled Nemr, his wife Ghadeer Nabulsi and their four small children.

The refugee family from Syria was left in the dark for days about what kind of help they could receive after a fire last Wednesday evening inside their third-floor apartment in the community of Cowie Hill outside of Halifax.

The couple, who have lived in Canada for the 18 months, said fire officials didn’t speak to them after the blaze at Ridgeway Towers, and police only asked them questions about the fire’s cause.

“I can only assume that our firefighters felt that the situation was under control from a shelter perspective,” said Brendan Elliott, a spokesman for the municipality who also speaks for fire services.

“It is part of our standard operating procedure that if it looks like someone needs shelter, we call our fire dispatch folks and then they call in Red Cross on our behalf.”

Elliott said he was told the fire department was informed the building landlord would provide the family with shelter in another unit.

But that wasn’t the case, says the couple.

“They didn’t help us with anything, they didn’t take our papers, they didn’t offer us anything,” said Khaled Nemr about the firefighters.

The family was given refuge by another Syrian family, who live in the same building.

They stayed with them until Saturday, when the building landlord provided them with another apartment.

For the next two nights, they slept on the floor.

The couple also called Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS) for assistance last Thursday.

The association told them they would call the Red Cross and send someone over to help with their insurance.

They said an insurance person didn’t show up until Friday and the Red Cross Monday.

“It was really hard,” Nabulsi said through an interpreter, of their dealings with the insurance company. “They made it even harder after they messed up our names so they had to do it all over again.”

The couple said the Red Cross was very helpful in providing them with cots, necessities and even asthma medicine for one of their children.

They said the biggest help was the people in the community and members of St. Paul’s United Church.

“We will discuss with our division commanders in recognition of the fact that there could have been a language barrier that perhaps and I don't know for this to be true in this particular situation that they may not have known what was available to them and that is something we can all as first responders learn to do better,” said Elliott.

He said they do have an officer that is dedicated on a regular shift to helping people that are immigrants to Canada.

Dan Bedell, a spokesman with the Canadian Red Cross in Halifax, said they became aware of the family’s situation Sunday night and took immediate action.

They issued a release Monday evening saying volunteers had provided the family cots, blankets, personal-care items, emergency purchases of clothing, food and replacement medications.