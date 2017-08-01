You grow, girl: environmental camp takes root

What started as a germ of an idea has blossomed into a program that’s helping young girls learn about nature, the environment and social justice.

Let’s Sprout took root in 2016 when Dalhousie University students and co-founders Sarah Aspinall, Kelsey Brasil and Siobhan Takala were looking for action projects as part of a leadership program.

“We were chatting about how we as younger girls didn’t have a program or a place to talk to like-minded people about social justice or environmental topics or how we loved nature,” said Takala.

“It kind of just started bubbling up from there. We never imagined we’d be doing a summer camp a year and a half later.”

In the past year, Let’s Sprout has offered workshops and programs with groups that include Girl Guides and the YWCA. The aim is to create safe spaces for girls to explore their interests in the environment and social justice.

“We’re striving to build healthy and resilient youth that are connected to each other and build more of a network with youth who know there are other like-minded people out there and it doesn’t take them getting to university to find them,” Takala said.

The week-long Let’s Sprout camp, appropriately called Sprouting Change, kicked off Monday. Organizers said it was an extension of the programming they’d already developed.

“There are tons of groups focusing on just the environmental aspects and there are tons of groups focusing on just the female empowerment aspect or social justice, but there are not a lot of them doing it together,” Aspinall said.

“That was a space we all felt we could have benefitted from when we were younger. Especially since being outdoorsy and enjoying spending time out in nature is not a typical feminine interest."

On Tuesday morning, a small group of girls ages 9 and 10 were brainstorming what their ideal community would look like. Incorporating things like gardens and senior citizens were on their list.

“The goal we’ve had in mind is that they’re all going to leave feeling confident in their capacity to create positive change in their community and to create the community they want to live in,” Aspinall said.

The girls, who go by their creative camp names, said the experience not only connected them more to nature, but has made them think about ways they can change the world around them.

“It is the best week of my hecking life and I’ve got really cool friends here. These people right here in the back? They are inspiring other kids to do their passion and to be what they want to be and to not care what (anybody) thinks,” said 9-year-old MC Kitty, gesturing at the camp leaders.

Another camper, Guinea Pai, was also all smiles.

“My mom said that this was about taking your passion and bringing it to your community, it’s about how to make a better community,” she said.