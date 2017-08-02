Child, 3, suffers broken collarbone after being hit by vehicle in Dartmouth

There will be no charges after three people were struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth, including a three-year-old child.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Birch Cove, with a woman and two children getting hit.

One of the children and the woman weren’t injured, but the other child, a three-year-old, suffered a broken collarbone.

“There are no charges being laid in this incident,” police said in a statement.