Child, 3, suffers broken collarbone after being hit by vehicle in Dartmouth
Police say a woman and another child were also hit, with no charges being laid.
There will be no charges after three people were struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth, including a three-year-old child.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Birch Cove, with a woman and two children getting hit.
One of the children and the woman weren’t injured, but the other child, a three-year-old, suffered a broken collarbone.
“There are no charges being laid in this incident,” police said in a statement.
No other details were provided.