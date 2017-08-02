A closer look at the eight developments left in limbo after Halifax council vote

Eight developments proposed for peninsular Halifax are in limbo after a series of votes by regional council at its meeting this week.

Council debated the future of 22 proposed developments on Tuesday, all of which are against current planning rules. Municipal staff weighed each of the developments against the mostly-complete draft Centre Plan to make its recommendations.

Staff recommended stopping the approval process for these eight developments, and after a few hours of debate, council voted against that recommendation.

But attempts to get the eight classified with the 14 that council approved (and staff recommended move forward to public consultation) were unsuccessful.

Municipal staff will be submitting another report on the remaining developments. That leaves the proposals in a sort of bureacratic purgatory: they’re not dead, but they’re not guaranteed to move forward either.

Metro decided to take a closer look at those eight and what municipal staff didn’t like about them.

Dexel Developments is proposing a 10-storey residential and commercial building for the site, which currently houses a McDonald’s and Fitness FX gym.

Municipal staff recommended against moving it forward because it’s in an area of Quinpool Road where there are mostly low-rise buildings, and the Centre Plan envisions a maximum of six storeys for the area.

Michael Napier Architecture is proposing a seven-storey residential building for the site, now home to the former United Memorial Church.

Municipal staff recommended against moving it forward because it’s in a “long-standing low-density residential neighbourhood,” and it’s “out of scale” with both existing policy and the coming Centre Plan.

Banc Investments Ltd. is proposing an 11-storey residential building on the site. It would house 96 residential units including three-storey walk-up townhouse-style units on Wellington Street.

Municipal staff recommended against moving the project forward because it’s bigger than what both existing policy and the Centre Plan envision for the area.

Southwest Properties is proposing an eight-storey residential building on the site, connected to Stairs House, a municipally registered heritage property.

Municipal staff recommended against the development because the Centre Plan envisions low-rise residential for the area.

Southwest Properties is proposing a nine-storey residential building with a three-storey base of townhouse-style units on Lucknow Street.

Municipal staff recommended against moving it forward because it’s bigger than what both existing policy and the Centre Plan envision for the area.

WM Fares Architects is proposing a 17-storey residential building with a five-storey streetwall for Quinpool Road near the Armdale Rotary.

Municipal staff recommended against the proposal because the Centre Plan envisions more moderately-sized buildings in the area, classified as higher order residential.

Façade Investments Ltd. is proposing an 11-storey residential and commercial building, right next to the first on the list above, with three-storey townhouse-style units on Pepperell Street.

Like its neighbour, municipal staff recommended against this proposal because it’s in an area of Quinpool Road where there are mostly low-rise buildings, and the Centre Plan envisions a maximum of six storeys for the area.

Eldorado Properties is proposing a 12-storey residential and commercial building with a three-storey streetwall on the site.