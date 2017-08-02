Men charged after Halifax bust nets thousands of illegal cigarettes

Two Halifax-area men are facing charges after thousands of illegal cigarettes were allegedly seized following the search of a home on Oxford Street.

According to Service Nova Scotia's Compliance and Special Investigations Unit, the men – aged 50 and 54 – were arrested with 7,000 illegal cigarettes, most of which were found at the Oxford Street location on July 27. A vehicle was also seized.

The charges, under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act, come following a two-month investigation, the unit says.

“The seized tobacco has a tax value of $1,926 in provincial taxes and $1,470 in federal taxes,” a statement reads.

