'Kind of hilarious:' The Halifax man behind the viral wheelbarrow photos

A not-so media-savvy Halifax man is still shocked to find his post about a pair of funny signs from rural Nova Scotia trending all over social media.

Andrew Killawee had taken the two pictures over the weekend, on a drive to and from a friend’s house in South Shore - the Molega Lake area - and then posted them on his Facebook page Sunday night.

“I noticed that I was getting a lot more Facebook likes and shares than normal but I didn’t really think anything of it, until I got a call from BuzzFeed in Toronto and they wanted to talk to me about it,” Killawee said in an interview Wednesday.

By Tuesday, his post of a stolen then returned wheelbarrow was trending on Twitter.

“I think it’s kind of hilarious, I think that the pictures really resonated with a lot of people who have moved away from Nova Scotia,” he said.

He said he had taken the picture because he found the simple form of communication hilarious although not necessarily unusual.

He said to people outside of Nova Scotia it was a bizarrely hilarious thing.

Besides BuzzFeed, he has also received calls from from CTV, CBC, UK Press Association and a social media website in New York.