Man in Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash between two ATVs

A man is in a Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries after two ATVs collided.

The drivers weren't wearing helmets and neither vehicle had its lights on despite the darkness.

In a media release, RCMP said the collision happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Boyd Road in the rural community of Argyle Head, Yarmouth Co.

“Initial investigation determined that neither rider were wearing helmets and the headlights on the ATVs were not being used at the time of the collision,” the RCMP statement on Wednesday said.

A 30-year-old man from Argyle Head was airlifted by LifeFlight to the QEII hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.