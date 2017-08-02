Mental health expert to present recommendations after Cape Breton teen suicides

HALIFAX — A mental health expert will present his recommendations today after meeting with the families of several Cape Breton teens who took their own lives.

Dr. Stan Kutcher began three days of consultations and fact-finding in June following three teen suicides, including a 13-year-old transgender boy who was bullied through social media.

He also met with school staff and the community in town hall-style forums to determine what the issues are and how the province can better address the needs of Cape Breton youth.

At the time, Kutcher said he planned to make several recommendations to the province's health and education ministers, including revisiting the provincial suicide prevention framework, mental health literacy initiatives and classroom-based resources.

He says his talks focused on bullying at school and social media, which allows bullying to continue outside of school.