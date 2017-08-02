Man charged after 200 kilograms of hash seized in Halifax, found in chocolate bars

An Ontario man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of 200 kg of hashish at the Port of Halifax.

In a media release issued on Wednesday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP announced the seizure of the hashish. It was destined for Ontario, where the arrest occurred.

On May 25, CBSA officers in Halifax noted anomalies in X-ray images while examining a marine container. The shipment was declared as chocolate and originated in the Netherlands.

After further examination, officers located and seized 100 chocolate bars, each containing two kilograms of hidden hashish.

All evidence was turned over to the RCMP for further investigation.

On June 23, Owen Jagasar, 51, from Mississauga, Ontario, was charged with:

•Importation of a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

•Possession for the purpose of trafficking under the CDSA