'Really HRM?' Dartmouth dispensary going in former café space

A new tenant in the former home of a popular café is sparking up some controversy in Dartmouth.

Buds Hemp Shop is moving into 196 Windmill Rd., the former site of the Darkside Café.

The café closed last year after being ordered to pay almost $50,000 in fines from Halifax Regional Municipality. The owners had a permit for an art gallery with an accessory coffee business, but bylaw officers said they were selling more coffee than art.

Now, according to its website, a medical marijuana dispensary is opening soon at the same location. Buds Hemp Shop owner Logan Chaulk did not return a request for comment on Wednesday. The shop was mostly empty when Metro stopped by, but shelves are installed and painting is underway.

Municipal spokesperson Brendan Elliott said Chaulk applied for a business occupancy permit on Wednesday at about noon. Because it’s just in the processing stage, the municipality hasn’t denied it – at least not yet.

“We have not and would not issue an occupancy permit for a marijuana dispensary, medical or otherwise, as federal regulations currently prohibit the sale of marijuana through a retail store-front,” Elliott said.

Area councillor Sam Austin said he’s already received complaints.

“If I could sum it up,” Austin said, “It’s, ‘Really HRM? You closed our café and gave us a pot shop?’”

Austin hopes to see the situation dealt with fairly by municipal officers.

“They’re not going out looking for problems on these, but if people complain, then I think the expectation I have is that HRM will live up to the bylaw, just as they enforced it on Darkside Café,” he said.

Elliott said the municipality won’t be turning a blind eye to this latest dispensary.