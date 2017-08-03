From Buskers to Natal Day: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

Busker Festival

Buskers from all over the world are heating up the Halifax waterfront this weekend. They’re offering a variety of acts including fire shows, acrobatics, visual arts, comedy and music. www.buskers.ca

Halifax-Dartmouth Natal Day

There’s no shortage of ways to celebrate this long weekend. This year’s festival offers 30 individual events ranging from free yoga at the public gardens to live music, a parade, garden party and fireworks launched from a barge. www.natalday.org

Third East Coast Improv Festival

From Aug. 3 to 5, East Coast Improv is hosting a pop-up party at the Bus Stop Theatre that will include an improv workshop, stand-up comedy and a couple of long form sets featuring the cast of Hello City! All shows are $10 each or enjoy all three days for $25.

Bridgewalk 2017

Due to the Big Lift project the annual Bridgewalk was on a hiatus for the last two years. A Natal Day tradition for many families, it makes its triumphant return this Sunday with events kicking off at 2 p.m. Enjoy barbecue, cake and music at the Dartmouth toll plaza.

Halifax Summer Opera Festival