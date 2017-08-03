From Buskers to Natal Day: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend
Walk across the bridge, take in some improv, check out the opera, the Buskers Festival, and of course, Natal Day in Halifax and Dartmouth -- all this weekend.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Busker Festival
Buskers from all over the world are heating up the Halifax waterfront this weekend. They’re offering a variety of acts including fire shows, acrobatics, visual arts, comedy and music. www.buskers.ca
Halifax-Dartmouth Natal Day
There’s no shortage of ways to celebrate this long weekend. This year’s festival offers 30 individual events ranging from free yoga at the public gardens to live music, a parade, garden party and fireworks launched from a barge. www.natalday.org
Third East Coast Improv Festival
From Aug. 3 to 5, East Coast Improv is hosting a pop-up party at the Bus Stop Theatre that will include an improv workshop, stand-up comedy and a couple of long form sets featuring the cast of Hello City! All shows are $10 each or enjoy all three days for $25.
Bridgewalk 2017
Due to the Big Lift project the annual Bridgewalk was on a hiatus for the last two years. A Natal Day tradition for many families, it makes its triumphant return this Sunday with events kicking off at 2 p.m. Enjoy barbecue, cake and music at the Dartmouth toll plaza.
Halifax Summer Opera Festival
Now in its 13th year, the festival runs from July 15 to Aug. 13. This weekend, enjoy Friday and Sunday evening performances of Bizet’s ‘Carmen.’ There are matinee performances of Cavalli’s ‘L’Egisto’ on Saturday and Sunday, and Benjamin Britten’s ‘Albert Herring’ on Saturday night. www.halifaxsummeroperafestival.com
Most Popular
-
A closer look at the eight developments left in limbo after Halifax council vote
-
So long, Erik the Red: Museum announces death of popular Halifax waterfront cat
-
‘The sky’s the limit:’ Calgary researcher developing new class of drugs
-
Kevin can't wait anymore: James' TV wife killed off, replaced with Leah Remini