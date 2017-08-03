Halifax man facing child porn charges after months-long investigation

A 38-year-old Halifax man is facing child pornography charges after police searched his home on Thursday.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, they started an investigation in April after receiving information regarding online child pornography involving a nude photo of a young child on social media.

Thursday morning, police arrested a man after searching a home on West Street and seizing a document and a number of electronic devices.

Darrell James Smith, 38, appeared in Halifax provincial court on Thursday to face charges of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.