Halifax teen charged with taxi stabbing, robbery: police

A Halifax teen is facing charges related to the stabbing and robbery of a taxi driver in April.

On April 8 at 5:04 a.m., according to a release Halifax Regional Police responded to the intersection of Primrose Street and Victoria Road in Dartmouth where a taxi driver was reportedly being assaulted.

Police said the taxi driver, a 49-year-old Halifax man, had stopped in the area with four male passengers who he had picked up in Halifax.

One of the males assaulted the driver with a knife, and then all of the suspects physically assaulted him, police said. The suspects searched the car, taking some of the driver’s personal effects and a sum of money, then ran away.

The driver was taken to the QEII Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday at 9:51 p.m. patrol officers arrested a 16-year-old Halifax teen without incident at an apartment in the 2300 block of Brunswick Street in Halifax.