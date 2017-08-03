Halifax teen charged with taxi stabbing, robbery: police
The 16-year-old has been charged in relation to a taxi driver being stabbed and assaulted by a group of males in April.
A Halifax teen is facing charges related to the stabbing and robbery of a taxi driver in April.
On April 8 at 5:04 a.m., according to a release Halifax Regional Police responded to the intersection of Primrose Street and Victoria Road in Dartmouth where a taxi driver was reportedly being assaulted.
Police said the taxi driver, a 49-year-old Halifax man, had stopped in the area with four male passengers who he had picked up in Halifax.
One of the males assaulted the driver with a knife, and then all of the suspects physically assaulted him, police said. The suspects searched the car, taking some of the driver’s personal effects and a sum of money, then ran away.
The driver was taken to the QEII Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
On Wednesday at 9:51 p.m. patrol officers arrested a 16-year-old Halifax teen without incident at an apartment in the 2300 block of Brunswick Street in Halifax.
Police said he was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial youth court on Thursday to face charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.