Man, boy charged after stabbing in front of Halifax police headquarters

A 29-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with stabbing a 56-year-old man in front of Halifax Regional Police headquarters last weekend.

Police said a 56-year-old man was stabbed and robbed on Sunday near the rear entrance of police headquarters at 1975 Gottingen St.

They say he was walking in the area of Gottingen and Cogswell streets at about 2:45 a.m. when he was approached by two suspects who stole his wallet and stabbed him in the arm and abdomen. He was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested the two suspects on Wednesday on Brunswick Street.

Donald Earl Rhyno, 29, has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and breaching his probation.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching a sentence order.