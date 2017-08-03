Man dies in Halifax hospital after crash between two ATVs

A man in a Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious ATV crash has died.

In a media release, RCMP said the collision happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Boyd Road in the rural community of Argyle Head, Yarmouth Co.

The drivers weren't wearing helmets and neither vehicle had its lights on despite the darkness.

A 30-year-old man from Argyle Head was airlifted by LifeFlight to the QEII hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

In an update Thursday afternoon, police say he died in hospital.



“Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time,” a police statement said.