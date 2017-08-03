Man escapes police by jumping 12-foot wall in downtown Halifax

A 26-year-old man who stole a woman’s purse and then assaulted two police officers in downtown Halifax is being charged with robbery, resisting arrest and assaulting police.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m.

The victim, a 68-year-old woman, was walking down Albermarle Street in Halifax when the 26-year-old man ran up behind her. He pushed her to the ground and took her purse. He then ran from the area.

Several police units responded and the accused was located near the Cogswell Street ramp leading to Barrington Street.

Two officers approached the man and attempted to arrest him for the robbery. The accused then assaulted both officers and managed to break free and run towards Barrington Street.

He jumped over a rail and over a 12-foot high wall, landing on Barrington Street.

Other officers came onto the scene and were able to take the accused into custody without further incident.

The victim was treated by paramedics. Although she received some bruising and was shaken up, she didn’t have to go to hospital.

One of the officers received numerous hand and arm cuts. That officer was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre and later released.