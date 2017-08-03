So long, Erik the Red: Museum announces death of popular Halifax waterfront cat

A former feline fixture of the Halifax waterfront has died, according the museum where he used to work.

In a statement on its website, the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic says Erik the Red “passed away quietly at home after a brief illness” on Tuesday.

“Well done, good and faithful servant and God speed,” the statement says.

The little orange cat retired in 2015 after serving as an RCO, or Rodent Control Officer, on C.S.S. Acadia at the museum since wandering onto the ship in 1997.