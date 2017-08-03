Cop jumps into moving car with apparently passed out drunk driver behind wheel: Nova Scotia police
Nova Scotia RCMP say the car had side swiped a vehicle before the quick-thinking officer was able to put the Chevrolet Cavalier into park.
Cops jumping into a moving vehicle to stop an impaired driver might sound like a scene from the movies, but that’s exactly what police in Nova Scotia say happened this week.
According to the RCMP, two off-duty police officers from Ontario, and an off-duty officer from Toronto Police Services, arrested the 46-year-old man, after one of them jumped inside the moving car and put it into park.
The Queens District RCMP say a green Chevy Cavalier was driving erratically westbound on Highway 3 in the Hunt's Point area near Liverpool on Wednesday around noon.
The vehicle crossed the centre line and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle, causing minor damage, and then continued to a local resort, police say.
The driver appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel, police say, but the vehicle was still moving before the officer jumped in and put it into park.
Once the car was stopped, the three officers arrested the 46-year-old, who is now facing impaired driving charges, along with one charge of driving with a revoked licence.