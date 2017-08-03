Cop jumps into moving car with apparently passed out drunk driver behind wheel: Nova Scotia police

Cops jumping into a moving vehicle to stop an impaired driver might sound like a scene from the movies, but that’s exactly what police in Nova Scotia say happened this week.

According to the RCMP, two off-duty police officers from Ontario, and an off-duty officer from Toronto Police Services, arrested the 46-year-old man, after one of them jumped inside the moving car and put it into park.

The Queens District RCMP say a green Chevy Cavalier was driving erratically westbound on Highway 3 in the Hunt's Point area near Liverpool on Wednesday around noon.



The vehicle crossed the centre line and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle, causing minor damage, and then continued to a local resort, police say.

The driver appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel, police say, but the vehicle was still moving before the officer jumped in and put it into park.