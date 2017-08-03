Nova Scotia premier says parents should look for signs of distress in teens

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's premier says the response to a spate of Cape Breton teen suicides should extend beyond the classroom as technology broadens the reach of bullying.

Stephen McNeil says parents should educate themselves about how technology can put young people at risk in the wake of the suicides of three teens, at least two of whom had been bullied.

The Nova Scotia government has accepted all of the recommendations outlined by a Dalhousie University mental health expert who was dispatched to Cape Breton in late June following the suicides, including a 13-year-old transgender boy who was bullied through social media.

McNeil cited Dr. Stan Kutcher's findings while addressing reporters after a cabinet meeting Thursday.

McNeil says social media has allowed the impacts of bullying to continue outside school, and he encouraged parents to look for signs of distress at home.