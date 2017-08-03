Pilot blinded after laser beam pointed at plane flying over Bedford: Halifax Police

This is not cool.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an incident of a laser beam being pointed at a plane in the Bedford area.

Police say the incident happened at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday and involved a Diamond DA20 small single-engine aircraft that was flying above Hammonds Plains Road and Highway 102.

“The pilot's vision became temporarily impaired due to a laser beam pointing into the cockpit,” a statement from police said on Thursday.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate any suspects.

“This is an extremely serious offence that imposes danger upon the pilot, passengers and any citizens on the ground,” the police statement continued.

“The maximum penalty under the Aeronautics Act for aiming a laser into a cockpit is a $100,000 fine, five years in prison or both.”