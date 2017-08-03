Retired Canadian Armed Forces member from Halifax facing sexual assault charges

A retired member of the Canadian Armed Forces living in Halifax is facing sexual assault charges in relation to incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2011.

In a media release issued Thursday, the Department of National Defence said Master Warrant Officer (retired) Andrew Durnford is facing five counts under the National Defence Act.

The charges stem from incidents involving another military member and are reported to have taken place while Durnford was posted to HMCS Toronto between January 2010 and September 2011.

Durnford faces the following charges:

•Two counts of sexual assault under section 271 of the Criminal Code, punishable under section 130 of the National Defence Act;

•One count of assault under section 266 of the Criminal Code, punishable under section 130 of the National Defence Act;

•One count of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline, punishable under section 129 of the National Defence Act; and

•One count of ill-treated a person who by reason of rank was subordinate to him, punishable under section 95 of the National Defence Act.