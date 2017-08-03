Sid, we got this: 5 ways Crosby should spend his time with Stanley Cup in Halifax

NOTE TO ED: Can we use big numbers to help break each of these five ideas up.

Sidney Crosby, pride of Cole Harbour and Pittsburgh Penguin captain, brings the Stanley Cup back to Halifax for the third time on Sunday and Monday.

We all know he’ll show off Lord Stanley’s Mug during the Natal Day Parade, but Metro thought he might want some tips on how to mix up the regular routine with a few … surprise visits to local landmarks.

Here's our five favourites.

• Atlantic Playland: The beloved and somewhat aged amusement park grounds are the perfect spot for Sid to shout gleefully as he glides down the water slides with the Cup aloft, keep one arm wrapped protectively around the Cup while driving a bumper boat, and of course spend quality time alone with the trophy on the ferris wheel at the end of the day to watch the sunset.

• Public Gardens: Crosby will be beloved by all the birds as he brings out his inner Snow White in the historic Halifax gardens, filling the Cup with seed and watching the feathered friends flock to the trophy - maybe singing a song or two as he twirls across the grass nearby, or popping out from behind flowering bushes to say hi to strolling couples. Just watch out for those aggressive swans, Sid, we don’t want another fowl attempt to land you on the injured list.

• Central Library: The Cup might give him away, but Crosby could hide himself in a quiet corner, catching up on his reading with a stack of the latest books about Sid the Kid’s rise to stardom and NHL career. There might even be enough for a furtively-arranged display of Crosby books on an empty table with framed smiling pictures of Sid through the years, leaving librarians scratching their heads over the creator.

• Pizza Corner: Where else does any great Halifax night end? Crosby could make the rounds of places selling poutine, pizza, and donairs as intoxicated Haligonians slur their hellos and run across the street to pose for selfies with Crosby. Many will go in for hugs, possibly passing out against his broad shoulders, which is why Crosby should bring along an enforcer to keep things calm. Any takers?