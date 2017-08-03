Team Nova Scotia gets first gold of 2017 Canada Games

Team Nova Scotia won its first gold medal of the Canada Games in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Nova Scotia has won six medals so far at the Games -- five of them on Thursday by press time.

Sarah Mitton of Liverpool, N.S. finished first in women's shot put to bring home the gold.

Ben Brown of Berwick, N.S. won the province’s second silver medal of the Games on Thursday in the 400-metre wheelchair final.

Nova Scotia’s women’s soccer team won a bronze medal with a 1-0 win over Alberta. Syd Kennedy, of Fletcher’s Lake, N.S. scored the lone goal.

Joy MacLachlan of Halifax won bronze in the women’s 100-metre Special Olympic sprint, and Donald Peters of Dartmouth took bronze in the men's event.

On Monday, Ryan Shay of Yarmouth, N.S. won the province’s first medal of the Games, a silver in the Para men’s discus event.