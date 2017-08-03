What's open, what's closed for Natal Day in Halifax region

If your long weekend plans include friends, family, food and drink, you have a smaller window to get your goods for that get-together on Monday.

Although grocery and liquor stores are open on Natal Day Monday, you will need to stock up before the evening.

In the Halifax region, Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore and NSLC locations (besides those in malls) are open from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Mic Mac Mall, Park Lane and the Halifax Shopping Centre are all open from noon to 5 p.m. while Scotia Square is closed all day.

Many drug stores are open until 5 p.m. or on a reduced schedule, so call ahead before you go.

Independent liquor stores and other small business establishments are open with varying hours on Natal Day, so it’s always best to call ahead or visit the business’s website regarding hours of operation in order to avoid disappointment.

All Halifax library branches and banks are closed on Monday, Canada Post offices are closed with no collection or delivery of mail on Natal Day, but their website advises that “post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business.”