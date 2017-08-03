Woman killed after four-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia
Police say the collision involved three cars and a tractor trailer.
A woman is dead after a four-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia.
The RCMP say three cars and a tractor trailer collided around 5 p.m. Thursday on Highway 245 near North Grant, Antigonish Co.
A woman who was a passenger in one of the cars died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The three drivers of the other vehicles weren’t hurt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.