Much of Atlantic Canada loses cellphone service in widespread outage

HALIFAX — Cellphone service has gone down in large swaths of Atlantic Canada, hampering many emergency services' communications.

A Bell map indicates outages in Halifax, St. John's, N.L., Ottawa, Toronto, Saint John, N.B., and Fredericton, among other places.

Social media reports indicate the outages are not confined to Bell, and P.E.I. is also affected.

"This appears to be a widespread outage," the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a tweet.

On its Twitter feed, Bell Alliant says the company is "aware of an issue impacting our services and are currently investigating to restore."

It appears to be affecting 911 service across the region, and people are being advised to use non-emergency numbers to contact emergency services.

Emergency Health Services in Nova Scotia said it is "experiencing a province-wide communications outage," and has told all on-duty crews to return to their stations in a tweet.