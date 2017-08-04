Police looking for suspects after Halifax street robbery

Police are looking for several male suspects following an assault and robbery in Halifax on Thursday night.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a robbery in the area of Kaye and Agricola streets around 11:50 p.m.

A male victim was walking home when he was approached by several males. One demanded cash and then struck the victim in the head area. The males all fled the area on foot.

The victim could only describe one of the suspects. He was described as a black male in his twenties.