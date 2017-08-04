Police looking for suspects after Halifax street robbery
A male victim was walking home when a group of males approached him, demanded cash, and struck him in the head before fleeing.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are looking for several male suspects following an assault and robbery in Halifax on Thursday night.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a robbery in the area of Kaye and Agricola streets around 11:50 p.m.
A male victim was walking home when he was approached by several males. One demanded cash and then struck the victim in the head area. The males all fled the area on foot.
The victim could only describe one of the suspects. He was described as a black male in his twenties.
The victim wasn’t injured during the robbery. Police said while they checked the area, they couldn’t locate the suspects.