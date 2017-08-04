Police probe collision involving four vehicles that killed one woman
NORTH GRANT, N.S. — Police are investigating a crash between four vehicles that left one woman dead in northern Nova Scotia.
They say three cars and a tractor-trailer collided on Highway 245 in North Grant around 5 p.m. Thursday.
A woman who was a passenger in one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to hospital in Antigonish with non-life-threatening injuries.
The drivers of the three other vehicles were not injured.
Police say traffic was re-routed onto Pleasant Valley Road to allow an RCMP collision analyst to examine the scene.