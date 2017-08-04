Suspicious house fire deaths ruled homicide-suicide
Emergency workers located the remains of two people following the July 24 house fire in Clam Bay.
A
A
Police have ruled two suspicious deaths from a July 24 Clam Bay house fire as a homicide-suicide.
In a media release on Friday, Nova Scotia RCMP said both the 54-year-old man and 46-year-old woman found in the home following the fire were residents of the home.
Investigators have determined the female was a victim of a homicide.
RCMP said no further details about the deaths will be released, and they aren’t seeking anyone else in relation to the investigation.
The house fire occurred on Nebooktook Walk just before 9 a.m. July 24. Emergency workers located human remains of one person inside the home the day of the fire. The following day, they found the remains of the second person.
