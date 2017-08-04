Suspicious house fire deaths ruled homicide-suicide

Police have ruled two suspicious deaths from a July 24 Clam Bay house fire as a homicide-suicide.

In a media release on Friday, Nova Scotia RCMP said both the 54-year-old man and 46-year-old woman found in the home following the fire were residents of the home.

Investigators have determined the female was a victim of a homicide.

RCMP said no further details about the deaths will be released, and they aren’t seeking anyone else in relation to the investigation.