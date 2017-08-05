Grocery store security guard stabbed while escorting out teenager for stealing: Halifax police
The incident involved a young offender and happened at a No Frills in Dartmouth.
A security guard at a Halifax-area grocery store was stabbed as he was escorting out a teenager for stealing.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the No Frills at 118 Wyse Rd. in Dartmouth around 5:30 p.m. Friday in relation to the incident.
“The security guard had arrested a male for theft as he was escorting him to the office the male turned and stabbed the security guard in the abdomen and fled,” a police statement said.
“The accused was arrested a short distance away by patrol members.”
The guard suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the QEII hospital in Halifax.
Police say the accused, described only as a young offender, is being kept in custody until court on Tuesday.