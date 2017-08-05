Parties reach tentative agreement in Halifax Chronicle Herald strike
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — The Halifax Chronicle-Herald and the union representing the paper's striking newsroom workers have reached a tentative agreement to end their 18-month-old labour dispute.
The Saltwire Network, which owns the Herald, and the Halifax Typographical Union say a deal was reached Saturday after two days of mediation ordered by the Nova Scotia government.
The employees still must vote on whether to accept the agreement.
The terms of the deal have not been released.
Most Popular
-
Family pleads for information into whereabouts of missing Alberta woman
-
Toronto's Caribbean Carnival has a new parade manager and new parade route
-
'It's not Blackfoot:' Artist speaks out about Calgary art installation on Bowfort Road interchange
-
NHL superstar Sidney Crosby at 30: The can't miss 'kid' who didn't