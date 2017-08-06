Sackville man charged after squealing tires, drifting in parking lot: Halifax police
The 21-year-old was charged with stunting as the RCMP say they cracking down on dangerous driving
Those with the need for speed in Sackville, take notice.
The RCMP say they have once again cracked down on unsafe driving in the community by charging a 21-year-old man with stunting.
Police say on Aug. 5 at 11 p.m., the Lower Sackville man was driving a Nissan 350Z and was seeing squealing tires and drifting in a parking lot off Sackville Drive.
The 21-year-old was charged with stunting, which carries a fine of $2,422.50. His car was also seized.
“The RCMP continue to focus on the driving complaints throughout the Sackville Drive business district and would like to encourage the public to report any unsafe driving,” a police statement on Sunday said.