Sackville man charged after squealing tires, drifting in parking lot: Halifax police

Those with the need for speed in Sackville, take notice.

The RCMP say they have once again cracked down on unsafe driving in the community by charging a 21-year-old man with stunting.

Police say on Aug. 5 at 11 p.m., the Lower Sackville man was driving a Nissan 350Z and was seeing squealing tires and drifting in a parking lot off Sackville Drive.

The 21-year-old was charged with stunting, which carries a fine of $2,422.50. His car was also seized.