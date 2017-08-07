Business park blues: Moving offices from downtown to Bayers Lake is bad for everyone

Jeremy* used to love living in Halifax. But then a year ago the Canada Revenue Agency, where he works, moved from downtown to Bayers Lake. The change was as bad for him as it was for our city.

“Before, my job was so close to the water. I could go on lunch anytime I wanted, and go to the boardwalk, talk with other people, and see my friends as well. And take my lunch in the fresh air.”



“Now, I don’t even take my lunch because there’s nowhere to go. I really don’t, I just work through it. There’s literally nothing to do. I haven’t gotten out of the building for two or three months now at lunch.”

The CRA is one of many institutions that have chosen business parks for their offices instead of Halifax’s downtowns or suburban main streets: Access Nova Scotia, Vital Statistics, Nova Scotia Health Authority, RCMP, Efficiency Nova Scotia, NSGEU, the Red Cross, and more.



Even our Chamber of Commerce is set up in Burnside. (Nice endorsement for the downtown, guys.)

The economic impact is crippling. Turner Drake calculates that in just the last year, office vacancy in Downtown Halifax climbed from 14 per cent to 20 per cent. Alexandra Baird Allen, the manager of their Economic Intelligence Unit, tells me we’re losing “a solid daytime population to support businesses.”



And that’s bad for the whole region: “People travel to cities to see downtowns. They don’t go to see business parks.”

The Canada Revenue Agency says they will save taxpayers a measly $1.1 million a year, over 25 years, by moving to Bayers Lake. That’s $2,200 savings for each of their 504 employees. The move meant Jeremy had to buy a car, which according to CAA, costs about $9,500 a year to maintain and operate. He got screwed.



Then there’s the cost of spreading our transit system out even more inefficiently. And the lost commercial tax revenue downtown. And the impact on mental health and productivity of employees. And, perhaps most important, the cost of attracting and retaining talent.

Smart Growth America has documented hundreds of companies across the continent moving to good main streets because, increasingly, that’s where young people want to work. In a knowledge economy, if your office’s location sucks, you either have to pay more for talented people or your competitors will get them instead.



When Jeremy looks out his office window, he sees, “a parking lot all around the building. And there’s actually, really nothing.” Why should he stay in Halifax if that lousy weekday lifestyle is what it means to work in his field?

And of course, that $2,200 savings ignores health.

Jeremy told me that in the old CRA location, “It was a 15 minute walk one way, so that’s 30 minutes a day, five days a week. Plus walking on the docks at lunch as well. Now I kind of get out of the elevator, right into the parking lot, idle my car for like three minutes while it warms up, drive my car all the way there, and walk into my building.”

Inactivity costs Canadian taxpayers over $3 billion every year, and rising. Locating government offices in business parks doesn’t help.

We can’t make progress for our downtowns, transit system, health or competitiveness unless jobs are put in the right places. Our government, at least, should get it right. Nova Scotia has been working on a better framework for how they locate offices and institutions for years. They should stop wasting time, enact it, and the federal government should follow suit.