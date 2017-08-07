In pictures: Sidney Crosby parades with Stanley Cup through HRM for third time

NHL superstar Sidney Crosby drew huge crowds on his birthday at the Natal Day parade Monday, people lining the streets to catch a glimpse of Sid on Gottingen all the way down the Macdonald Bridge and over to Dartmouth.

The Cole Harbour native was leading the parade as the marshall in a white pickup truck, waving to his fans and lifting the Cup every few metres to a cheering crowd.

“I think he looks younger than he is,” said Michelle Brown, who was at the Macdonald Bridge’s entrance to witness Sid the Kid and the parade.

“I think it’s great that he came back with the Cup and was in the parade today.”

The three-cup Stanley Cup champion is 30 now, although people still believe he has it in him to bring home one more.

“He definitely will,” said Heath Ayling who had come all the way from the Annapolis Valley to see Crosby.

“At least two.”

Although there would have been a large crowd for the Natal Day parade anyway, having Crosby undoubtedly helped with numbers.

“I think this is the third time we have come out for the parade, and yeah this year looks really packed this time around compared to other years,” said Alexander Nwankwo while carrying his son in his arms.