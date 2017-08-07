Man charged after robbing, stabbing 62-year-old Halifax man: police
A young man is facing charges after police said he robbed and stabbed a 62-year-old man in Halifax.
Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, patrol members responded to a robbery involving a knife at a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Street.
When they arrived, police learned that the 18-year-old suspect had ran away from the victim’s home after the incident, leaving the 62-year-old victim with stab wounds.
The victim, who police said was robbed of some personal items, was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was arrested a short time later by beat officers in the Gottingen Street area. Police said the victim and suspect know one another.
The investigation is ongoing.
The 18-year-old is in custody and is expected to be charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and weapons related offences.
