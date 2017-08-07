Man charged after sexually assaulting woman in downtown Halifax, masturbating in public: police

A New Brunswick man is facing charges after masturbating in front of a woman in downtown Halifax and sexually assaulting her over her clothes.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, just before 3 a.m. Monday officers responded to a call of sexual assault in the 5400 block of Spring Garden Road.

A woman walking in the area was being followed by a man she didn’t know, police said.

When she turned around, the woman saw the man masturbating and he immediately lunged at her, sexually assaulting her over her clothing. The woman yelled, and the man ran away.

Officers spoke to the complainant and searched the area for the suspect. Police found the 29-year-old New Brunswick man nearby, and he was arrested after a foot chase behind the Halifax provincial court on Spring Garden Road.