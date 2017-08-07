N.B. man charged with sexual assault after woman attacked in Halifax

HALIFAX — A 29-year-old New Brunswick man is facing sexual assault charges after a woman was attacked in Halifax early Monday.

Police say the woman was walking alone on Spring Garden Road when she noticed a man closely following her.

When the woman turned around, police say she saw a man masturbating.

Police say he immediately lunged at her and sexually assaulted her over her clothing. She yelled and he ran off.

Police responded shortly before 3 a.m. and arrested a man behind the provincial court house after a foot pursuit.