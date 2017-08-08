Love (and soccer balls) in the air: Halifax Buskers proposal goes viral

An Argentinian juggler helped a couple get engaged at the Halifax Buskers Festival on Monday, and a video of the proposal has racked up more than 40,000 views.

On the last day of the festival, "football freestyler" Victor Rubilar picked Kerissa Richards, of P.E.I. from the audience and started teasing her boyfriend, Shane Bourque about the fact that they’re not married.

“Sir, what are you gonna do about that?” Rubilar asked.

To ‘aws’ from the crowd on the Halifax Waterfront, Bourque walked toward Richards, got down on one knee and proposed.

The happy coupled hugged and the crowd cheered at the surprise engagement.