Police look for owner of money found in Dartmouth

Lost some cash?

Police are looking for the owner of a sum of money found at an Esso gas station in Dartmouth.

At 3:15 p.m. on Monday, a woman was at the Esso at the intersection of Wyse Road and Nantucket Avenue when she found a sum of money outside and called police.

Officers have not been able to identify or find the owner(s).

The owner of the money, or anyone with information about this, is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016.