Police look for owner of money found in Dartmouth
The money was found outside an Esso station in Dartmouth on Monday.
Lost some cash?
Police are looking for the owner of a sum of money found at an Esso gas station in Dartmouth.
At 3:15 p.m. on Monday, a woman was at the Esso at the intersection of Wyse Road and Nantucket Avenue when she found a sum of money outside and called police.
Officers have not been able to identify or find the owner(s).
The owner of the money, or anyone with information about this, is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016.
In order to claim the money, the person must be able to specify the amount of money, denominations, and any other useful information to determine ownership.