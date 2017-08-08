Police warn of high-risk sex offender now living in Halifax
Christopher Watts, 57, was released last week and has a history of giving young girls drugs before assaulting them.
Police are alerting residents about a high-risk sex offender living in Halifax who has a history of manslaughter, and has been known to give large amounts of drugs to young girls.
According to a Halifax Regional Police release on Tuesday, Christopher Michael Watts, 57, was released from a federal correctional facility in B.C. on Aug. 1 after completing a sentence for manslaughter, sexual interference, and sexual assault.
Police said Watts has shown a pattern of giving “large quantities” of drugs to young girls and engaging in sexual activity with them “without regard for their ability to consent.”
Watts is a white man, 6′ tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He has been deemed a high risk to reoffend sexually, and is bound by a long-term supervision order with the following conditions: not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol or illegal drugs; not to own, use or possess a computer or any device that would allow access to the internet; not to be in the presence of any girls under 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has been approved by his parole supervisor; and to report all friendships, sexual relationships and intimate relationships with women.
Anyone witnessing Watts violating any of these conditions is asked to call 911.
Police said this information is being provided to alert the public of Watt’s presence in the community, but any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.