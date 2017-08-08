Police warn of high-risk sex offender now living in Halifax

Police are alerting residents about a high-risk sex offender living in Halifax who has a history of manslaughter, and has been known to give large amounts of drugs to young girls.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release on Tuesday, Christopher Michael Watts, 57, was released from a federal correctional facility in B.C. on Aug. 1 after completing a sentence for manslaughter, sexual interference, and sexual assault.

Police said Watts has shown a pattern of giving “large quantities” of drugs to young girls and engaging in sexual activity with them “without regard for their ability to consent.”

Watts is a white man, 6′ tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has been deemed a high risk to reoffend sexually, and is bound by a long-term supervision order with the following conditions: not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol or illegal drugs; not to own, use or possess a computer or any device that would allow access to the internet; not to be in the presence of any girls under 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has been approved by his parole supervisor; and to report all friendships, sexual relationships and intimate relationships with women.

Anyone witnessing Watts violating any of these conditions is asked to call 911.